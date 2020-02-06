The cylinder capacity of the aspirated engine was brought to the limit of the regulations with 4493 cc in time for the Italian GP at Monza on 2 September 1950

Ascari finished second, after his car stopped and he took Serafini’s, sharing the points. The first win finally came on 14 July 1951 in the English GP at Silverstone. The Argentinean José Froilàn Gonzalez managed to beat the Alfa Romeos, taking the 375 F1 to victory. Two weeks later, Ascari won the German Grand prix and, later, at Monza. But it wasn’t enough to overtake Fangio for the drivers’ title, due to the defeat at Barcellona when the tyres gave out.