The Ferrari DESIGN Academy, based in Maranello (Italy), is looking for the best Automotive and Design Master-graduates/students to join us in within the highly stimulating, innovative, detailed and challenging work environment of the Ferrari Design team.

This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Design, Innovation, Style and Technology by joining our dedicated program.

Start with a dedicated 6-month internship in one of our different design areas (Interior & Exterior Design or Color & Trims) and deliver to earn a long-term role in the Ferrari Design team.