The Ferrari Owners Club UAE is a relatively young club, founded only in March 2008, and was the first officially recognised Ferrari Owners Club in the Middle East. We have around 160 Ferrari owners, all very active members of the club. Our members have a wide variety of car models, ranging anywhere from the 308, 348, F40 and the F355 as well Testarossas from the 1990s, to the newer 488s, 812 Superfasts, GTC4Lussos and Portofinos. Our members, both gentlemen and ladies, comprise over 40 different nationalities, which reflects the international population of the UAE as a whole.
Most of our members are senior business people, company owners and/or retired executives. They join the club not only to share their passion for Ferrari cars, but also to spend time with other people from the local community who have similar interests. Our club is family-oriented, and with a few exceptions, our events always aim to include the whole family.
We aim to do 12 to 14 events each season, with some being more car focused events, like track days or driver training; other events are of a more social character such as gala dinners and overnight trips. It’s about driving together, being together, and enjoying each other’s company, whilst sharing our passion for Ferrari Cars.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club UAE
Foundation: 30 March 2008
Number of members: 164
Address: P.O. Box 28774, Dubai, UAE
Phone: 00971 50 555 1100
Website: www.ferrariownersclubuae.com
E-mail: c.wilfred@ferrariownersclubuae.com
President: Clint Wilfred
Treasurer: Nicolas Sibuet
Office Manager: Samantha Anderson
Events: Paulo Pereira and Alan Jahnig
Legal: Nima Tabibi
Government Relations: Bahaa Abouhatab
Marketing Manager Ferrari MEA: Aurelien Sauvard