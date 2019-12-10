    Founded in 1968, the Club Ferrari France is one of the oldest in the world.

    The French Ferrari Owners Club is one of the three oldest official FOC's. Every year, nearly 500 members are invited to participate to track, rallye or cultural events. They can enjoy the unique pleasure provided by the driving of a Ferrari on the mythic French circuits as well as  on the famous French end European roads. 

    The Owners of Classic Ferraris (up to 1996) are invited to participate to a much appreciated dedicated event.


    Our Club is also involved in two charitable events, one for the cancer research and one for ill children.


    The Club Ferrari France also organizes events with personalities of the Ferrari and motor-racing world. 

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    Alexandre Lafond
    Welcome to Club Ferrari France ! Since 1968, we have shared our passion for Ferrari and we have celebrated our 50th bithday in September 2018, gathering no less than 200 Ferraris and 400 guests. Whether your Ferrai is classic or modern and whether you prefer roadtrips, motoracing tracks or social events, you will find the right opportunity among the ten events that we organize each year. Despite our Club is french, we are happy to welcome foreign Ferrari owners and to organize events abroad, particulary in Italy, Switerland and Belgium with the help of the local FOC.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Club Ferrari France
    Foundation: 1968
    Number of members : 480
    Address: 109 rue Aristide Briand, 92300 Levallois Perret, France
    Phone: + 33 674484081
    Website: www.clubferrarifrance.fr

    E-mail: info@clubferrarifrance.fr

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Alexandre Lafond
    Office Manager / Secretary: Emilie Le Levreur
    General Secretary: Jean-Michel Moinade
    Treasurer: Marc Le Calvé
    Other members for the Board of Directors: Yves Checoury, Jean-Claude Goussard, Fanélie Martin, Hugues Mirabel, Christophe Roux, Gilles Templier