Corso Pilota Classiche Fiorano

The 550 Maranello, an extreme, aerodynamic and innovative car, was designed with a longitudinal front V12 engine and rear-wheel drive, ensuring an impeccable balance allowing it to unleash record performance.
Its naturally aspirated V12 engine has twin overhead camshafts with dry sump lubrication, while the Servotronic hydraulic power steering varies according to the vehicle speed, ensuring maximum assistance at parking speeds and gradually decreasing the action as speed increases.
The Ferrari Classiche department is on the site of Ferrari’s first foundry, the place where the first famous V12 engine from the Prancing Horse saw the light. Today, the most significant historic Prancing Horse models are restored and certified in the Ferrari Classiche workshop. Hear the story of legendary cars from their custodians, rediscovering their anatomy, design and structural principles.
To book your Corso Pilota Ferrari, contact the appropriate dealer or access your private MyStore area. The maximum number of participants is 15. To find out more information and discover the additional services, log in to your account to visit MyStore.