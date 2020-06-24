The Ferrari Museums have joined forces with the Autodromo di Modena circuit to offer their visitors a truly special experience.Just present your Ferrari Museum or MEF ticket at the Autodromo di Modena and you can enjoy 15 minutes of exhilarating circuit time in your own car at a discounted price of just 35 euro.Clients are welcomed to the Autodromo by a hostess andd a professional driver who will give them a rundown on the track’s main features and the requisite safety measures. There is also a bar serving hot food.You can extend your track experience beyond your initial 15 minutes on request: the rate is €2.50 per minute. To check out availability, make or confirm bookings, contact the Autodromo di Modena circuit directly by emailing: