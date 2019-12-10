The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano was designed with several specific objectives in mind: to increase driving pleasure, to guarantee performance (courtesy of technology transfers from the F1 single-seaters), and to ensure comfort, ergonomics and safety. The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed in excess of 330 km/h. The car takes its name from the Fiorano circuit Ferrari uses to hone the performance of its track and road cars. ‘GTB’ stands for Gran Turismo Berlinetta, after the most famous Ferrari berlinettas ever built, and ’599′ is the displacement of the V12 engine divided by 10.

