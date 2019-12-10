    The Ferrari 500 TR launched the previous year needed to be revised to comply with the new C-section regulations

    FERRARI 500 TRC

    The 500 TR launched the previous year needed to be revised to comply with the new C-section regulations of the International Sporting Code which came into force at the start of 1957. The C in the name of the resulting 500 TRC refers to this fact. Scaglietti took advantage of changes to design new lower, sleeker, even more seductive bodywork. The model was only raced by clients and didn’t win any prestigious races outright. However, it did triumph in its class in the 12 Hours of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1957.

    • I4
      ENGINE
    • 1984.86 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 132 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 245 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal in-line four
    • Bore/stroke90 x 78mm
    • Unitary displacement496.21cc
    • Total displacement1984.86cc
    • Compression ratio8.5 : 1
    • Maximum power132 kW (180 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre91hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedtwo Weber 50 DCO carburettors
    • Ignitiontwo spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs,hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, radius arms, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2250mm
    • Front track1308mm
    • Rear track1250mm
    • Weight680kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed245km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-