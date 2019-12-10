    The Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa was designed to offer customers already racing with the 500 TRC a much more powerful engine

    Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

    The 250 Testa Rossa was designed to offer customers already racing with the 500 TRC a much more powerful engine on a similar chassis to help retain the former model’s great handling. Rumour also had it that the FIA would place a three-litre limit on prototypes and this indeed proved to be the case. As a result the reliable V12 from the 250 Gran Turismo was used albeit with a radically tuned with six twin-choke carburettors. Compared with the 500 TRC, only the valve covers were painted red, but the car still kept the Testa Rossa name and won the Manufacturers’ World Championship in 1958.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 2953.21 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 221 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • 270 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke73 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement246.10cc
    • Total displacement2953.21cc
    • Compression ratio9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre102hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchtwin-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, radius arms, coil springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 140litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater, spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2350mm
    • Front track1308mm
    • Rear track1300mm
    • Weight800kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed270km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-