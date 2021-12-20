Official Partner



ARMANI

The Armani Group is a leader in the fashion and luxury industry and has symbolised elegance throughout the world for more than 40 years, thanks to a refined and timeless lifestyle concept.

The group designs, manufactures and sells fashion products, clothing, accessories, eyewear, watches, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, furniture and furnishing accessories either directly or through brands licensed to third parties. Besides having created one of the most famous Italian brands in the world, Giorgio Armani, chairman and managing director, is actively involved in all the groups’ strategic, style, design and business decisions. Design, creativity, planning and entrepreneurial intuition are the ingredients leading to a world where artistic inspiration and functional needs intertwine.