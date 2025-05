Luke Whitehead joined the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team, following a win in the 2024 Ferrari HP Esports Series.

He produced a great performance in the Grand Final at Ferrari World Yas Island (Abu Dhabi) on all platforms: iRacing, Assetto Corsa and Assetto Corsa Competizione. It was actually on Assetto Corsa Competizione that Luke secured his best sim racing results, winning the 2022 SRO Esports America Sprint Series championship. Apart from his career in the virtual world, Luke has also raced for real in the past.