    Endurance and Corse Clienti

    Ferrari Endurance & Corse Clienti  is the body that also runs the Fiorano and Mugello circuits.

    Since its foundation in 2015, it has seen a significant increase in its activities with end customers, and in the technical and commercial support it provides to teams competing in the main GT championships with Prancing Horse cars.

    Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti

    Born on 27 February 1967 in Rome, Antonello Coletta studied Economics and Business at La Sapienza University (Rome) and entered the world of motorsport in 1991 as Sports Director for the Forti Corse team, then involved in Formula 3 and Formula 3000. Again as Sports Director, he moved to Peugeot Italy in 1993 and to Alfa Romeo in 1995.

    Antonello joined Ferrari in 1997 and was the coordinator of Ferrari Challenge until 2003, when he became head of the Ferrari Corse Clienti department.

    In 2014, he was appointed head of Scuderia Ferrari’s sporting activities and joined the Board of Directors of the Mugello Circuit. Since 2015, he has led Endurance and Corse Clienti – the entity formerly known as Attività Sportive GT. This division includes the customer-oriented experiences (Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti, Sport Prototipi Clienti, XX Programme), the Ferrari Hypercar programme and the competitions reserved for production-derived GT cars, the Fiorano circuit and the Prancing Horse’s roadshows.

    When not in Maranello, Antonello lives in Rome with his wife and two daughters. He spends his free time reading and enjoys following other sports, especially football and motorcycling.

    Some places become symbols, repositories for ideas and dreams. A wonderful synthesis of different needs, ambitions and expectations, but nevertheless great because they are contained within the common denominator of the Prancing Horse. The new Endurance & Corse Clienti  headquarters, opened in early 2021 at the Fiorano racetrack, houses the offices and work areas of the men and women of the Corse Clienti and Endurance departments, including the design part.
    All of them are finally contained within a single multifunctional facility, at the cutting edge in terms of environmental impact, which makes it possible to combine past, present and future of all those sports activities not related to Formula 1. It is a space where even a “warehouse” area gains a new dimension, turned into a little museum where we can admire history, technologies and engineering solutions alongside a collection of trophies and cups, symbols of successful management, in GT and beyond. On the ground floor, there are the workshops where the F1 Clienti or XX Programme cars are maintained and prepared, and a storage and exhibition area. On the first floor, there is an exhibition space that houses some of Scuderia Ferrari’s most famous and successful single-seaters. This area is located next to the offices where the Endurance technicians and designers work. It is also next to the Corse Clienti team that organises events and races with direct customer involvement.
    The Endurance department is where Ferrari’s successful history in GT series and championships takes shape and gains new impetus.
    Founded in 2006, it includes top-level professionals who handle both the sports and administrative side of things, as well as the technical side, with a team of engineers and designers supporting the teams that win the various championships for this kind of car. The focus is on the customer, whether a team or an individual, and every request is followed up.
    This philosophy underpins the results achieved on the track where, by way of example, the 488 GT3 – in its standard and Evo versions – has won 107 titles and almost 500 victories since its debut in 2016. This sporting history is constantly renewed with new victories thanks to the performances of the official drivers and the support of the teams that compete with the Prancing Horse cars. But it is also here that the future takes shape, the lines of which peek out from behind two three-letter acronyms: GT3 and LMH.
    Two projects – the Ferrari 296 GT3 and the Le Mans Hypercar – that are emerging to become symbols in their own right. The circuit can also be enjoyed by people who are not interested in battling with rivals or against the clock, but who appreciate the pleasure of driving their GT racing cars in the events organised by Club Competizioni GT. The programme is designed to take place within a platform officially managed by Ferrari, both in terms of logistics and technical coordination, to celebrate the historic link between the Maranello brand and the world of endurance.
    Corse Clienti is the home of excitement and exclusivity. It is the place where the focus is on the Maranello-based manufacturer’s most special customers, the ideal meeting point between passion and adrenaline, speed and uniqueness, the place where you can feel an integral part of the Prancing Horse family. 
    Corse Clienti
    Since its inception, Ferrari has seen its customers not merely as buyers of its cars, but as ideal partners with whom to share the pleasures and excitement of the circuit. For many years now, the Maranello-based manufacturer has chosen to bolster its relationship with its sports customers further by creating a series of activities for them that allow people interested in going beyond road driving to learn how to drive on the track and then live the dream of competing in races at high standards of safety and quality on the world’s best tracks, managed by the Corse Clienti department.
    The competitive activities include the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, consisting of two international series (Europe and North America) and two national series, the British and the Japanese. The Prancing Horse one-make series is homologated according to FIA regulations to ensure the highest quality organisational and safety standards. This championship was an immediate success: its formula, involving only authorised dealers and workshops, ensures that the cars are very similar in performance so that the driver’s skills are brought to the fore. The department organises three of Ferrari’s most exclusive activities off the track: F1 Clienti, XX Programme and Sport Prototipi Clienti.
    F1 Clienti allows a select few to realise their dream of driving the single-seaters making up the history of the only manufacturer to have competed in every Formula 1 season. On the track, unparalleled and unique excitement thanks to the Scuderia’s technicians and engineers; off the track, memorable experiences that only Ferrari can create, with staff on hand for every need. The XX Programme is the perfect synthesis of Ferrari’s customer-centric philosophy, making the customers the leading players in a unique dialogue with the manufacturer. It is synonymous with technological progress and uncompromising performance on the world’s best tracks with special cars that are as unique as their owners. Thrills on the track and memorable off-track experiences help the Programme’s customers forge an even stronger bond with Ferrari.
    On the instructions of Enzo Ferrari it was built in 1972 in the immediate vicinity of the Ferrari facility at Maranello, with a track length of 3000 meters.

    In 1996 the original layout was modified to produce two separate tracks of 2976.41 meters and 2948.50 meters respectively. It is used by Ferrari racing and road cars as a site for experimentation and testing, as a prace to test and train drivers and also for the race team to practice and train.

    The track has a minimum width of 8.40 meters with 1,637 m of curved section and 1,339 m of straights. A course has been created with elements akin to several European circuits.

    The average lap speed is more than 190 km/h, with a peak speed of over 300 km/h.

    Located 30 km northeast of Florence in the beautiful Tuscan countryside, the history of the Mugello International Circuit dates back a century to 1914, when the first regularity race was held on the historic Mugello road circuit: 66 dusty kilometres from Scarperia uphill to Firenzuola and then back over the Futa Pass to San Piero and finally Scarperia.

    The contrast between now and then is more apparent than ever. Today the Ferrari-owned facility stands out for the beauty of its technical and challenging track that retains all the charm of the “old school” circuits and the top-level modernity of the services offered.

    The 5245-metre Tuscan circuit follows the morphology of the terrain with ups and downs and turns that have gone down in the history of MotoGP and Formula 1.
    15 turns, six left and nine right. 1141 metres of the main start/finish straight. 

    Enovation Consulting and Right Hub’s recent analysis of ninety-six circuits worldwide showed Mugello International Circuit to be the world’s greenest. The Mugello Circuit was also the first in the world to receive the prestigious Achievement of Excellence award, the highest level of environmental sustainability certification issued by the FIA (International Automobile Federation) in 2015, and the first to be certified ISO20121.

