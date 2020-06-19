This exhibition celebrates seventy years of Prancing Horse victories in the world's most famous endurance race.

Visitors can look back over the thirty-six wins recorded on the French track, with the help of some of the cars that competed in the famous races plus multimedia and interactive contents.



The exhibition opens with a version of the 166 MM Barchetta Touring, a model similar to the one in which Lord Selsdon and Luigi Chinetti triumphed on 26 June 1949, on the occasion of Ferrari's debut at Le Mans.



Then, of course, there is the 488 GTE with which Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Daniel Serra won the last edition of the French marathon, seventy years after the first triumph of the 166 MM. Visitors will be able to relive this victory through the ‘Le Mans Experience’, and will also have the chance to test themselves virtually at the wheel of the 488 GTE on the 24 Hours of Le Mans track in the simulator set up inside the exhibition area.