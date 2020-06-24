The Pit-Stop Experience

Budding mechanics will also be delighted to know that there is a Formula 1 single-seater available for tyre change tests as per the classic pit stops. Two or three individuals can test their talents on a single front tyre. The change is timed and they will be photographed as they work on the change.



At the end of the experience, one or two photographs can also be taken of them beside the single-seater. This service is also available to all visitors wanting a personalised souvenir of their time at the Museum.