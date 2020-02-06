This version of the F1 debuted at the Syracuse GP on 11 April 1954
It was an alternative to the 625 model, with the short stroke engine and other improvements developed with the 553 F2 type. The rounded bodywork with a special air intake led journalists to refer to it as the “shark”.
The 1954 season, dominated by Juan Manuel Fangio first with Maserati and then with Mercedes, ended with two successes for Ferrari, which took first and second place at Silverstone with Gonzalez and Hawthorn (using the 625) and won in Barcelona with the same English driver, this time in the 553 F1.
4I
Engine
2497.56 cc
Total displacement
590 kg
Weight (with liquids)
4-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Typefront, longitudinal in-line four
Bore/stroke 100 x 79.5 mm
Unitary displacement 624.39 cc
Total displacement 2497.56 cc
Compression ratio 13 : 1
Maximum power 191 kW (260 hp) at 7200 rpm
Power per litre 104 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed two Weber 50 DCOA/3 carburettors
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, lower transverse leaf spring, anti-roll bar, Houdaille hydraulic shock absorbers