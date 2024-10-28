The Brno Circuit, also known as the Masaryk Circuit, has a rich history dating back to 1930 when public roads on the outskirts of Brno doubled as a racing track. The original street circuit, named after Czechoslovakia’s first president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, once stretched 29.194 km (18.140 miles).

It attracted top teams and drivers, notably hosting the Czechoslovakian Grand Prix from 1949.In 1987, the current permanent circuit was unveiled, spanning 5.403 km (3.357 miles).

The Brno Circuit is one of the oldest circuits in history and has hosted more motorcycle championships than any venue except for the TT Circuit Assen. Until 2020, it was home to the Czech Grand Prix, a highlight of the MotoGP calendar. Today, the Brno Circuit remains a premier venue for major motorsport events.