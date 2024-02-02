Ferrari 550 Maranello. Front engine, rear-wheel drive

The 550 Maranello, an extreme, aerodynamic and innovative car, was designed with a longitudinal front V12 engine and rear-wheel drive, ensuring an impeccable balance allowing it to unleash record performance.

Its naturally aspirated V12 engine has twin overhead camshafts with dry sump lubrication, while the Servotronic hydraulic power steering varies according to the vehicle speed, ensuring maximum assistance at parking speeds and gradually decreasing the action as speed increases.