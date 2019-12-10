Ferrari
Ferrari
    Ferrari 330 P: The versatile four-litre V12 made its first appearance in 1964 in the sports-prototypes following the three-litre 250 and 3.3-litre 275 versions.

    Ferrari 330 P

    The versatile four-litre V12 made its first appearance in 1964 in the sports-prototypes following the three-litre 250 and 3.3-litre 275 versions. The new engine’s power would be constantly increased with each new version. It passed its reliability tests, bringing both wins and good placings for non-works teams in close contact with Ferrari such as NART and Maranello Concessionaires. The 330 P was a development of the sports-racing version of the 400 SA, which had already been successfully tried out in the 330 TRI and a few GTO models. At the end of the 1964 season, it scored another two victories: one in the Paris 1000 km at Monthléry and the other in the Trofeo Bettoia at Monza with Scarfiotti.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3967.44 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 272 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • 330.62 cc
      Unitary displacement
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio9.8 : 1
    • Maximum power272 kW (370 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre93hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 130litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.25 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4160mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1055mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1350mm
    • Rear track1340mm
    • Weight785kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
      • Technical Details
      • Media gallery

      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.