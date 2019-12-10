Ferrari
    Ferrari 275 GTB4: Presented at the 1966 Paris Motor Show

    Ferrari 275 GTB4

    Presented at the 1966 Paris Motor Show, this was the first ‘production’ Ferrari to be fitted with the four overhead camshaft version of the V12, and was derived directly from the P2 prototype.

    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement273.81cc
    • Total displacement3285.72cc
    • Compression ratio9.2 : 1
    • Maximum power221 kW (300 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre91hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCN 9 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 94litres
    • Front tyres205 x 14
    • Rear tyres205 x 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater, berlinetta
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1401mm
    • Rear track1417mm
    • Weight1100kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed268km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • Technical Details

