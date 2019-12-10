This was a touring-type version of the 195 S, with a more powerful yet more flexible engine which made driving easier for clients unused to extreme performance. Touring, Ghia and Ghia Aigle (the first foreign coachworks to take an active interest in a Ferrari) created a number of different versions, some of which proved to be quite successful in GT racing. The most popular versions of this model, however, were those by Vignale, who produced some stunning personalised coupés for the most exclusive clientele.

