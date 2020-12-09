The Sakhir Grand Prix provided nothing but disappointment for Scuderia Ferrari with only Sebastian Vettel seeing the chequered flag. Charles Leclerc was out of the race after an incident on the opening lap.
"Charles’ race ended after just four corners when he collided with Perez,
whom we congratulate by the way for his first Formula 1 win. The Stewards investigated the incident and have imposed a three place grid penalty on Charles for the next race in Abu Dhabi, so that ends any discussion about the rights or wrongs of it all. As for Sebastian, it’s a shame we could not get a single point out of such a crazy race. We have to look ahead, get this season done and then concentrate fully on next year. While it was a disappointing day for the Scuderia, it went very well for the Ferrari Driver Academy. Mick Schumacher took the Formula 2 title and we also had Callum Ilott in second place and Robert Shwartzman fourth. In Formula Regional, Gianluca Petecof won the title ahead of Arthur Leclerc. Out of 91 races across F2, F3, F.Regional and F4, our guys won 20 and were on the podium 59 times. These are amazing statistics that show what a great job our Academy is doing, as is the fact that Mick, Callum and Robert are all taking part in what is known as the Young Driver Test on 15 December in Abu Dhabi."
Mattia Binotto #EssereFerrari
“
"It was a shame to be out of the race on the first lap.
I was on the inside of Max, a bit behind, and I tried to go side by side with him to the first corner and tried to brake a bit later. I had seen Checo in front of me but expected him to stay round the outside of Valtteri, which didn’t happen because he braked a bit earlier than Valtteri and came back towards the inside of the corner. As soon as I saw him coming back, I braked but it was too late as I locked up my front wheel and collided with him. I am not putting the blame on anyone else, if anyone is to blame, it's me. Of course I am disappointed and it will be good to be back in the car in just a few days so that I can put this race behind me."
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
“
"Today we didn’t have a very exciting race.
really fought hard trying to get a good result but in the end it was very difficult. I was defending today rather than attacking. Even at the end, when I had a small advantage in terms of tyres it was not easy at all, so for me it was a bit of a boring race. We tried to do something different going quite long in the first stint and then fitting Hard tyres. From then on, I tried to look after the tyres and drive sensibly, but I don't think that it made a difference today."
Sebastian Vettel #Seb5
4Qualifying
SEBASTIAN VETTEL QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
54.301
Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
54.175
POSITION
13
GAP FROM LEADER
+1.563
CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
54.249
Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
53.825
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
53.613
POSITION
4
GAP FROM LEADER
+1.579
“
"I generally had a good feeling driving the car today so I don’t really know what went wrong.
Maybe on the straights I was losing a bit as well as in the middle sector. I was confident after Q1 but then we didn’t make it. I don’t know if this could be related to the power unit change. For sure my mechanics did everything well as the car was fine to drive. Taking care of the tyres will be difficult tomorrow but it could be the key to a good race. We will have a free choice of tyre for the start and we will see what we can do."
Sebastian Vettel #Seb5
“
"I am so happy with fourth place.
We took a chance by going out at the beginning of the session in Q3. We could have waited, but because of the risk of traffic and because I had a clear idea of what to do, I chose to go out immediately and I managed to put together a good lap. After that, I got out of the car because I had no more new tyres and I knew that realistically I could not beat the time I’d just set. Going into the race, I have to say it’s a bit of a step into the unknown, having lost most of FP2’s track time which means I haven’t done a race simulation. All the same, I think I got good pace today and I hope that will be the case in the race also. I don’t think we have the third fastest car here, but I plan to make the most of my start position in this race.”
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
5Practice sessions
sebastian vettel Practice sessions
FP1 - POSITION: 8
55.281
FP2 - POSITION: 16
55.830
FP3 - POSITION: 15
54.858
Charles Leclerc Practice sessions
FP1 - POSITION: 10
55.449
FP2 - POSITION: -
NT
FP3 - POSITION: 13
54.854
6Circuit Info
Turns
LocationSakhir
First GP2020
Circuit length3.543 km
Race Distance307.995 km
Laps97
Lap Record53"377Valtteri Bottas (2020)
7Bahrain International Circuit
Known for the abrasive nature of its track surface