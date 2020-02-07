Scuderia Ferrari Hero

Ferrari
Ferrari
    Andreas Nikolaus Lauda and the Scuderia Ferrari had a profound relationship, a happy and sometimes controversial liaison with great victories and also some polemics.
    Niki Lauda

    • 22 February 1949
      Born
    • AUSTRIA
      Country
    RACE WINS
    25
    TOTAL
    15
    In Ferrari
    POLE POSITIONS
    24
    TOTAL
    23
    In Ferrari
    GRAND PRIX
    174
    TOTAL
    58
    In Ferrari
    • 54
      TOTAL PODIUMS
    • 77
      RETIREMENTS
    Data Position
    Other
    In Ferrari
    First Position
    25 TIMES
    10
    15
    Second Position
    20 TIMES
    8
    12
    Third Position
    9 TIMES
    4
    5
    • 8217
      LAPS
    • 24
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 420.5
      POINTS
    • 3
      Drivers' Titles
    RANK ON STARTING GRID AND FINISH LINE
    Starting Grid
    Finish Line
    30
    20
    10
    1
    2
    3
    4
    5
    6
    7
    8
    9
    10
    POSITION
    24
    25
    7
    20
    17
    9
    16
    7
    14
    7
    10
    5
    5
    1
    7
    4
    8
    2
    8
    1
    Ferrari 312 B3-74 - Niki Lauda

    Ferrari had encountered a whole plethora of problems in the development of the 1973 single-seater. 

