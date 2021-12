In first practice, with a strong wind blowing, Lauda was fastest in 1.38.97. For the Austrian to clinch the title he needed to win and for Jody Scheckter to finish no better than fifth. The Constructors’ Championship was much more within reach for Ferrari who only needed either a podium finish, a finish in the top six if Lotus did not win and if Lotus did not finish first or second the Scuderia didn’t even need to score points. As usual, the crowd cheered every time a Ferrari left the pits, but they also clapped for Italy’s Vittorio Brambilla in the Surtees and the adopted Italian Mario Andretti, in the Lotus, as well as Clay Regazzoni who seemed particularly in sync with his Ensign and was determined to play a key part in his 100th Formula 1 Grand Prix.On Saturday almost all the drivers managed to beat their Friday time, while Lauda’s weekend was complicated when he had a spectacular off at the Parabolica, damaging his 312 T2 . Mario Andretti seemed very much at ease with his Lotus, so much so that he topped qualifying with a time of 1.38.37. However, not long after, Reutemann changed the order with an impressive 1.38.15, while Lauda could do no better than 1.38.54. However it was not over yet. Scheckter put his Wolf in second place with 1.38.29, but while the Ferrari fans and Reutemann were getting ready to celebrate pole, Hunt came powering out onto the track in the McLaren and set the fastest time of 1.38.07. There has never been much love lost between the Italian fans and the Englishman and so, what greeted the World Champion in his car bearing the number one on his way back to the pits was certainly not applause.