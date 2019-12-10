The official Ferrari Club Deutschland was founded in 1978 and is now one of the world’s largest Ferrari clubs. It opens the gate of the fascinating Ferrari world of the Ferrari marque to all German-speaking owners and enthusiasts.
The Club is supported by Ferrari Deutschland and Ferrari SpA and offers its members a comprehensive and varied range of Ferrari events throughout Europe.
Whether cultural or track-oriented rallies, organised visits to major events like the annual Oldtimer Grand Prix at the Nürburgring, the Ferrari Racing Days or the large annual Club rally, the FCD offers its members a special atmosphere. Ferrari enthusiasts can meet other people of like mind as well as racing drivers, especially as the meetings usually have a race track connection.
The FCD is a trusted partner of Ferrari and its sales and service organisation and therefore uses its contacts to further its members” interests.
FOC name: Ferrari Club Deutschland
Foundation: 1978
Address: Gilleshuette 99 - 41352 Korschenbroich
Phone: +49-2161-3044153
Fax: +49-2161-3035368
E-mail: buero@ferrari-club-deutschland.de
Website: http://www.ferrari-club-deutschland.de
President: Walter Ben Doerrenberg
Vice president: Prof. Dr. Schimank, Ulrich Weber, Fred Kamperman and Kathryn Lahme