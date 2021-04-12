Logo

    01 - 03 October 2021

    COTWORLDS

    GT Tour

    Tour of rural England and its charming hamlets and villages

    Explore rural England and the picturesque villages of the Cotswolds with their honey-coloured stone and lively market towns. Journey through rolling hills and splendid landscapes as you discover some of the country’s greatest palaces, colleges and country.
    Set in over 90 acres of gardens and parkland, located within the Vale of Aylesubry, Hartwell House is a stunning Grade I listed hotel and spa. Part-Jacobean mansion and part-Georgian house, the history of this property stretches back to Edward the Confessor. With opulent, high-ceilinged rooms and antique furniture that evoke the luxury of a country estate, Hartwell House will provide our accommodation for two nights.

    PROGRAMME

    FRIDAY

    12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

    12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Coworth Park AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
    At the end of a scenic route that runs through polo fields and wooded parkland, an indulgent escape awaits weary souls at the Coworth Park in Ascot. With 240 acres of picturesque parkland, an equestrian centre, polo fields and plenty of outdoor pursuits, Coworth Park will be the perfect location where to start driving through the beautiful Cotswold landscape.

    14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Private polo match and lesson
    A polo experience at Guards Polo Academy at Coworth Park is more than just a lesson or a game – it is a foray into a world of unparalleled recreational delight and a unique physical pastime. Field-side hospitality will be second to none as players and spectators enjoy the idyllic parkland settings of these polo grounds.

    17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL - Hartwell House

    A beautiful setting for dinner striking the perfect balance of ambience, service and delicious food, to give you the ultimate dining experience. Executive Head Chef Daniel Richardson has created wholesome, flavoursome and imaginative dishes.

    SATURDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Ellenborough Park
    With the impossibly charming Cotswolds as the stage, Ellenborough Park is the place to experience the height of grandeur. Built from classic honey-toned Cotswold stone, these magnificent surroundings provide an escape from reality. In this beautiful setting we will stop for a relaxing break in their beautiful gardens.

    12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH at Lucknam Park
    Located in the heart of the English Cotswolds, this 500-acre estate will make you fall in love with its sheer force of character, sense of space and brilliant food. A stunning Georgian manor house set at the end of an avenue of sky-high beech and lime trees and, surrounded by beautiful gardens, Lucknam Park echoes the country estates of a Jane Austen film set.

    15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER At Harry Potter movie set, Balliol College

    Founded in 1263, Balliol is one of Oxford’s oldest colleges, the oldest academic institution in the English-speaking world still on its original site and almost certainly the oldest co-founded by a woman anywhere. Enjoy an exclusive private tour and dinner in this magnificent Oxford landmark.

    SUNDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    11.00 - 12.00 SURPRISE ACTIVITY

    12.00 - 13.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH
    Due to the current situation, the Sunday lunch location will be announced on a later stage.

    • INTRODUCTION
    • Hotel
    • SCHEDULE