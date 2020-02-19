Ferrari
Ferrari

    CORSO PILOTA FERRARI

    90 legendary years in a series of exclusive driving courses



    The Corso Pilota can take place anywhere in the world, to meet the needs of customers unable to attend the courses in Italy. The course has a two-level structure, with the first a prerequisite for the second: Level 1 and Level 2. Dealership and privately owned cars are used in these courses. Please direct any enquiries about this course to the Corso Pilota office at the Ferrari factory in Maranello.

    • Intro
    • Corso Pilota Sport
    • Corso Pilota Avanzato
    • Corso Pilota Evoluzione
    • Corso Pilota Challenge
    • Corso Pilota Limited Edition
    • Corso Pilota Personal Coaching Programme
    • Local courses

