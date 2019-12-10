    The Ferrari 340 MM was built for the 1953 Mille Miglia which Giannino Marzotto duly won in a barchetta version with coachwork by Vignale.

    Ferrari 340 MM

    The 340 MM was built for the 1953 Mille Miglia which Giannino Marzotto duly won in a barchetta version with coachwork by Vignale. Marzotto set a new record speed for the race at an average of over 142 km/h. However, the car was quite a handful to drive, thanks in part to its incredible power which very few drivers ever managed to fully exploit. However, Gigi Villoresi was one of the greats who did, roaring to victory in the Giro di Sicilia in the same year. Formula 1 champion Alberto Ascari also contributed to the development of the 340 MM.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4101.66 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 206 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6600 rpm
    • 282 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke80 x 68mm
    • Unitary displacement341.80cc
    • Total displacement4101.66cc
    • Compression ratio8 : 1
    • Maximum power206 kW (280 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre68hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DCF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two magnetos
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, twin radius arms, semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 177litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 16
    • Rear tyres6.50 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta, spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2500mm
    • Front track1325mm
    • Rear track1320mm
    • Weight850 kg (dry, spider)
    Performance
    • Top speed282km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-