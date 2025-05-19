Team Partner



G . H . M u m m

G.H.Mumm is a pioneering icon of French champagne, founded in 1827 with a legacy rooted in audacity, excellence, and celebration.

With nearly two centuries of savoir-faire, G.H.Mumm has earned its place as one of the leading international champagne brands, renowned for its bold spirit and its emblematic red sash – a symbol of honor and passion.

At the heart of G.H.Mumm lies the belief that true victory is shared — that success, when celebrated together, becomes even more powerful. That’s why G.H.Mumm’s ethos, “Only the Best,” champions those who push boundaries, challenge convention, and redefine excellence. These values were instilled from the very beginning by Georges Hermann Mumm, who insisted that only the highest standards would bear his family’s name.

Continuing its legacy of celebrating greatness, G.H.Mumm has long been associated with high-performance sports and prestige partnerships. Its name has become synonymous with podium moments and global celebrations. Today, G.H.Mumm accelerates into a bold new chapter as the Official Champagne Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 team, uniting two symbols of innovation, precision, and passion on and off the track.

With its historic cellars in Reims and a presence in over 100 countries, G.H.Mumm blends tradition with avant-garde energy. The iconic cuvée Mumm Cordon Rouge embodies the art of celebration, from intimate triumphs to world-class victories.