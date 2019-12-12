The Ferrari Owners’ Club of New Zealand will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2022. Founded in 1986 by a group of enthusiastic racers who originally wanted to create a register of Ferrari’s in the country, it has gone from strength to strength.
The Club has a constantly growing membership, which currently stands at 260. Together, they represent a significant percentage of the almost 700 Ferrari’s currently resident in New Zealand.
The emphasis today is more on social activities than racing, with owners enjoying their cars on the many organised events that are held across the country. The Club has a National Executive which co-ordinates activities within three regions; Auckland, Wellington and the South Island. Each of the regions operates a variety of events throughout the year ranging from Fun Runs, Dinners, Track Days, Driver Training, F1 Viewings, Charity Events and many other social activities. Each region has its own Chairperson.
The Club has a Classico Chapter. Classico is a chapter within the FOCNZ focused on “Enzo Era Ferraris’” (Pre August 1988).
Membership is available to all FOCNZ Members. You don’t have to own a pre-1988 Ferrari. This allows all FOCNZ Members the opportunity to learn more about the older cars. The chapter’s Raison d’etra is to promote the interest and preservation of older Ferraris’ and their history.
The Club is a great place to meet like-minded people with a passion for the Marque.
Over the years we have welcomed many international visitors from fellow Clubs around the world and our doors are always open to anyone visiting our beautiful country.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners Club of New Zealand Incorporated
Foundation: 1986
Number of members: 260
Address: PO Box 26-536 Epsom, Auckland 1344 New Zealand
Phone: +64 21 556 360
Website: www.ferrari.org.nz
E-mail: secretary@ferrari.org.nz
President:Terry Dykes president@ferrari.org.nz
Secretary: Chris Hogg, secretary@ferrari.org.nz
Treasurer: Graham Morris, treasurer@ferrari.org.nz
Auckland Area Chair: Jonathan Rankin, cchair.auckland@ferrari.org.nz
Wellington Area Chair: Alan Raynor, chair.wellington@ferrari.org.nz
South Island Area Chair: Peter Blomfield, chair.south@ferrari.org.nz