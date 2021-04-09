9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Bouzov Castle

This romantic castle gem of Central Moravia opens its doors in exclusive for Ferrari guests. Set of movies and Czech fairytales, Bouzov Castle is the home of the Teutonic Knights and it will take you back into past times while strolling around this magical region.

12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH - Resort Sobotin

Suggestive lunch in this romantic and unique fairytale place, set in the middle of exquisite nature in the foothills of Jesenìky mountains, for an experience of luxury and unforgettable landscapes.

15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

20.00 - 22.00 DINNER