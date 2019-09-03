The new special 488 Pista Spider series, the open top model produced by the Prancing Horse.
The new special 488 Pista Spider series, the 50th open top model produced by the pracing horse is the company's highest ever performing Ferrari Spider, with a record power-to-weight ratio of 1.92 kg/hp. It combines the ﬁnest race-developed technological solutions with the joy of en plein air driving to deliver an exhilarating experience behind the wheel.
The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval The fuel consumption and CO2 emission ﬁgures refer to the WLTP cycle.
The aim of the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider’s dynamic development was to produce a car that offers high mechanical performance in terms of lap times and standing starts, driving pleasure and accessibility of performance to drivers of all types.
In terms of its characteristics and performance, the 488 Pista Spider’s engine sets the benchmark not just for new generation turbo engines but all engines, including naturally aspirated ones
Voted “Engine of the Year” for three years running: 2016, 2017 and 2018. It is also the most powerful V8 ever sported by a road-going Ferrari in terms of both its overall and speciﬁc power outputs. It also delivers the highest power increase over the model it was developed from, the 488 Spider.
In terms of its characteristics and performance, the 488 Pista Spider’s engine sets the benchmark not just for new generation turbo engines but all engines, including naturally aspirated ones. This is why it was voted “Engine of the Year” for three years running: 2016, 2017 and 2018. It is also the most powerful V8 ever sported by a road-going Ferrari in terms of both its overall and speciﬁc power outputs. It also delivers the highest power increase over the model it was developed from, the 488 Spider.
The interior has a distinctively spare racing feel. The extensive use of lightweight, exclusive technical materials such as carbon-ﬁbre and Alcantara works brilliantly with the meticulous crafting and sophistication that is the signature of all Ferrari cockpits.