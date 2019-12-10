    The Ferrari 456 GT took the luxury 2+2 coupé theme to new heights

    Ferrari 456 GT

    The 456 GT took the luxury 2+2 coupé theme to new heights and saw Ferrari return to the front-engine concept for the first time since the 1985 412. The all-new 65° V12 provided unprecedented flexibility and power.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 5473.91 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 325 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6250 rpm
    • over 300 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 65° V12
    • Bore/stroke88 x 75mm
    • Unitary displacement456.16cc
    • Total displacement5473.91cc
    • Compression ratio10.6 : 1
    • Maximum power325 kW (442 hp) at 6250 rpm
    • Power per litre81hp/l
    • Maximum torque550 Nm (56 kgm) at 4500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic static, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionself-levelling, independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission6-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 110litres
    • Front tyres255/45 ZR 17
    • Rear tyres285/40 ZR 17
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4730mm
    • Width1920mm
    • Height1300mm
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1585mm
    • Rear track1606mm
    • Weight1690kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speedover 300km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h5.2sec
    • 0-400 m13.3sec
    • 0-1000 m23.3sec
    Consumption and emission
    • Urban test cycle (Homologation 4-1993 with precedent test method)29,8 l/100km
    • Motorway at 90 km/h (Homologation 4-1993 with precedent test method)11,6 l/100km
    • Motorway at 120 km/h (Homologation 4-1993 with precedent test method)12,7 l/100km
