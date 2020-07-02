On Saturday it was once again the two Renaults, with Alain Prost and René Arnoux, who locked out the front row, while Pironi, back in his normal car, achieved sixth place just a few minutes from the end of qualifying with a time of 1.16.501. The Frenchman beat Villeneuve by 115 milliseconds, so he decided to go back out on track. Mauro Forghieri tried to reason with him: he had already used both sets of tyres in qualifying and so it was doubtful he could improve. Gilles insisted and Forghieri gave in. The Canadian went out on track at 13:52. Unlike at most race weekends, that day his wife Joanne was not with him as she was at their daughter Melanie’s first communion in Monte Carlo.

Gilles went out for one last try but came across Jochen Mass in the March who did not realise at first that the Ferrari was coming up behind him. As soon as he saw him in the rear view mirrors he moved aside to let the Canadian through. However Villeneuve thought that the German had not seen him and tried to overtake him. The two ended up on the same part of the track and contact was inevitable. The Ferrari number 27 was launched into the air and thudded back onto the track, throwing the driver, fastened into his seat, against the protection railings. The severity was immediately obvious. The Formula 1 doctor, Syd Watkins, rushed to the site of the accident and realised there was nothing he could do for the driver. Gilles was transported by helicopter to Lovanio but the prognosis was bad. He had spinal injuries and his brain was no longer functioning, even though his heart and lungs were still working. At about 7pm, accompanied by Gilles’ friend and old Ferrari team mate Jody Scheckter, Joanne arrived in Lovanio and after speaking to the doctors for a long time, agreed for his life support machines to be turned off. Villeneuve passed away at 21:12.