Logo Content

THE 24 HOURS OF LE MANS AT THE FERRARI MUSEUM

Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th of June

The Ferrari Museum in Maranello, which is already hosting the “GT 2021, a Memorable Year” exhibition celebrating last season’s unforgettable string of triumphs, will also be showing the 24 Hours of Le Mans live from 16:00 on Saturday next, extending its regular opening hours to do so. Visitors will also enjoy also be special extras such as direct links to the French circuits to give them a chance to hear the protagonists’ own words. The Museum will close its doors at midnight on Saturday and will reopen at 7:00 on Sunday morning. However, visitors who purchase a special package will be able to watch the entire race uninterrupted in the Convention Hall – but hurry, places are limited!  


For further details and bookings: 

+39 0536949713

museo@ferrari.com