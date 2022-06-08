LA NOTTE ROSSA AT THE FERRARI MUSEUM!

On Saturday, June 18th, in celebration of Notte Rossa, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello still be staying open until 22.30 with a special discounted ticket rate of just 8 euros after 19.00 plus free guided visits every half hour between 19.30 and 21.30. During the event, several of Ferrari’s most significant models will be displayed in the exhibition with their engine lids open.





Throughout the weekend, the car park on the plaza in front of the Museum will be hosting a variety of events and themed activities.

It will also be possible for visitors to watch the Canadian Grand Prix action from the Museum’s Convention Centre: qualifying from 18:00 to 22:00 on Saturday and the race itself from 19:00 to 20:00 on Sunday (places are limited).

The Museum plaza will also be the perfect place to watch a thrilling musical and firework show from 23:45 on Saturday night. Live virtual tours bookable through the site will also be available free of charge.

Here's the link to book a tour.

For information and bookings:

+39 0536949713



museo@ferrari.com