Scuderia Ferrari Hero
Jody
Scheckter
1
John's Championship
Jody's
CHAMPIONSHIP
In the year 1979 Scheckter and Ferrari celebrated victory
1979
Discover more
2
Career
The
young
driver
Jody
Scheckter
was
called
by
Enzo
Ferrari
to
be
part
of
the
Scuderia
in
1979
3
STANDINGS
John
Surtees
29 January 1950
Born
South Africa
Country
RACE WINS
10
TOTAL
3
In Ferrari
POLE POSITIONS
3
TOTAL
1
In Ferrari
GRAND PRIX
113
TOTAL
29
In Ferrari
33
TOTAL PODIUMS
35
RETIREMENTS
Data Position
Other
In Ferrari
First Position
10 TIMES
7
3
Second Position
14 TIMES
11
3
Third Position
9 TIMES
9
0
6035
LAPS
5
FASTEST LAPS
255
POINTS
1
Drivers' Titles
RANK ON STARTING GRID AND FINISH LINE
Starting Grid
Finish Line
30
20
10
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
POSITION
3
10
9
14
9
11
7
9
14
7
6
4
7
3
10
5
12
4
5
3
4
SINGLESEATERS
Jody's
Singleseaters
1978
1979
1980
312
T3
Ferrari’s winning streak came to an end in 1978, a season in which Lotus dominated the Championships
Discover more
5
Media gallery
