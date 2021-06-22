which sees us go home empty-handed. Tyre performance severely affected our race today. It’s hard to accept, but we will learn from it, determined to move forward. Living through the experience of a race like this, can make you a stronger team.
Mattia Binotto #EssereFerrari
“
It was a very difficult race today. Both Carlos and I struggled on the two compounds we ran.
Towards the end, we made another stop for a fresh set of Mediums on my side, to see whether there was something we could do better. But it was the same as on the first stint: okay for three to four laps followed by heavy degradation. It is a big weakness and the main thing that we have to focus on now is understanding and improving for the future.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
“
It is clear that today we didn’t perform well
and that we lacked pace. Since the very beginning we really struggled with degradation and we carried that issue through the entire race, regardless of the compound. Despite my best efforts, it was impossible to hold our initial position. We must analyse what happened, understand the issue and try to address it. If there is a team capable of doing that, it’s this one. A double header in Austria awaits and I’m sure we will bounce back.
Carlos Sainz #Carlos55
4Qualifying
CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:32.209
Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
1:31.567
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1:30.987
POSITION
7
GAP FROM LEADER
+0.997
CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:32.079
Q2 - MEDIUM TIRE
1:31.146
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1:30.840
POSITION
5
GAP FROM LEADER
+0.850
“
A tricky qualifying from my side.
I didn’t do a good job of driving around the balance limitation of my car, which was on the front for me today. I will work to understand how I can adapt my driving style and manage this better in the race, although I think that we will feel it less tomorrow. Overall, 5th and 7th place are good results for the team and in line with our expectations. Congratulations to everyone and to Carlos who did a good job today. The race pace wasn’t too bad yesterday. There is definitely potential to fight for good positions in the race, and it will come down to us putting it all together.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
“
Not a bad day for the team.
After a couple of eventful Saturdays, it’s good to have a clean quali like today. We managed to extract everything out of the car and show the progress we have made at this type of track. From my side, I continue to adapt and learn from the different conditions and corners, and today I felt at home with the car no matter what compound I was on. We are in a good position for the race tomorrow and we’ll try to maximize every opportunity. Yesterday our race pace was not bad, but I expect a tight battle with our main competitors. A clean first lap and a good strategy will be essential to leave France with a good result.