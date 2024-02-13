Francesco Marino was born on 26 April 1970 at San Nicola dell’Alto (Italy).

He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calabria and worked in the field of industrialisation and production processes, before coming to Maranello in 2002. Initially, he worked on production processes in the road car engine sector. He then led the project for the development of Lean Manufacturing solutions, running the Scaglietti plant for four years.

He moved on to head up engine production and then quality, a role he held from 2014 to 2022 when he also became head of Product Development Purchasing dealing with road cars and GT racing series. He was involved with strategic planning, quality management systems and supplier management.

In 2023, he joined Scuderia Ferrari as Head of Quality and Project Management Office.

In his spare time, Francesco enjoys football and physical exercise and in 2010 he ran the New York Marathon.