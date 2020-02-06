Logo

    Engine
    • Type059/3
    • Number of cylinders 6
    • Cylinders in cast aluminium V90°
    • Number of valves 4 per cylinder
    • Total displacement 1600 cc
    • Piston bore 80 mm
    • Fuel Shell V-Power
    • LubricantShell Helix Ultra
    Chassis
    • FrameCarbon-fibre and honeycomb composite structure
    • Front suspension Independent suspension, push-rod activated torsion springs
    • Rear suspension Independent suspension, push-rod activated torsion springs
    • BrakesBrembo ventilated carbon-fibre disc brakes
    • Transmission 8-speed + Reverse
    • Gearbox Semiautomatic sequential electronically controlled gearbox – quick shift
    • Front tyres 13” OZ Wheels
    • Rear tyres 13” OZ Wheels
    • Weight 691 kg
