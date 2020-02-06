The ’99 in this car’s name reflected the year it was built – the same criterion used back in 1953 and 1955 – while the 3 referred to its displacement



It wasn’t a revolutionary model but a clever development of the F300 with the same high exhausts, a third front shock absorber to control roll, electronically-controlled power steering and newly designed rear suspension. The engine was the 048 which was lighter than the 047 with a bit more horse power thrown in for good measure. The engineers had further refined the aerodynamics, improving the relationship between drag and downforce, which was equivalent to increasing the horse power even further, and placing less stress on the by now enviably reliable engine. This brought results at long, long last.



In 1999 Ferrari won the Constructors’ title for the first time in 16 years, courtesy of Michael Schumacher, Eddie Irvine and Mika Salo. The Finnish driver replaced the German for six races after the latter injured his leg in an accident at Silverstone. Schumacher, who had made a triumphant start to the season at Imola and Monte Carlo, came to the aid of his team and Eddie Irvine by returning for the last two Grands Prix. The British man was still in the running for the Drivers’ title, after a successful season opener at Australia and wins in Austria, Germany and Malaysia, but unfortunately, Ferrari lost out on the Driver’s title (to Mika Hakkinen for McLaren) in the last race at Suzuka for the third season in a row.