The 156 F1-63 was lined out 1963 and in several races the following season also
A new driver, John Surtees, drove the Ferrari to victory in one Grand Prix, winning at the Nürburgring, but this was not enough to beat Jim Clark’s Lotus.
The 1963 156 boasted two innovative features. The first was a semi-monocoque chassis, i.e. one with external panels riveted to the load-bearing tubular structure, which improved the overall robustness of the car. The second feature was a direct fuel injection engine developed in association with Swiss technician May, who used the high pressure Bosch pump in it.
Despite these modifications, however, the car still failed to convince, so much so, in fact, that the direct fuel injection also used on the V8, was abandoned.
V6
Engine
1476.60 cc
Total displacement
460 kg
Weight (dry)
6-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Typerear, longitudinal 120° V6
Bore/stroke 73 x 58.8 mm
Unitary displacement 246.10 cc
Total displacement 1476.60 cc
Compression ratio 9.8 : 1
Maximum power 151 kW (205 hp) at 10.500 rpm
Power per litre 139 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Bosch direct injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame tubular steel
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers
Rear suspension independent, upper arm, lower inverted wishbone, twin radius arms, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar