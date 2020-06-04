After an intense three lap battle, Phill Hill managed to pull out enough of a lead not to have to worry about his rivals at every turn, as they dropped out of his slipstream, while Von Trips was able to fend off Ginther. The positions remained unchanged from then on and in the end, Hill could afford to let his German team-mate close the gap.

Hill was first past the flag after 423 km of racing, seven tenths ahead of Von Trips. Ginther was third and Gendebien brought his yellow Ferrari home fourth, thus giving the team a clean sweep of the top four places, something never seen before in Formula 1. The Maranello marque also achieved the Grand Chelem, with pole position, race fastest lap and every lap in the lead, even if it involved more than one of their drivers: Hill, Von Trips and Gendebien.

The result meant that the American’s name was now at the top of the championship leaderboard with one more point that Von Trips, seven ahead of Moss. In the Constructors’ classification, Ferrari led on 22 points, with Lotus second on 12 and reigning champions Cooper behind on just four.