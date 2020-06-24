Two semi-professional simulators are available to give visitors a taste of the exhilaration of driving a Prancing Horse F1 single-seater during their time at the Ferrari Museums in Maranello and Modena. They will also have a choice of some of the world’s most famous circuits: Monza, Barcelona, Silverstone, Imola, Nürbürgring, Zandvoort, SPA Francorchamps and Mugello.
The car lets the occupant feel the track surface, responds very realistically if it hits the rubbing strip, for instance, and, most importantly of all, is extraordinarily sensitive to both throttle and brake, delivering all the thrill of the speed only a car this sophisticated can deliver. But with one very important advantage: no matter how many prangs or spins you have, you’ll still be able to get back on the track with no collateral damage!
2Costs and how to book
An extraordinary experience
Before getting into the cockpit, potential drivers are given a briefing by a technician to explain how to use the F1 paddles mounted behind the steering wheel to control the gearbox and also which gears to use at the make-or-break points on the circuits. An extraordinary experience you won’t be able to wait to tell your friends about or even post online to share the excitement with those not lucky enough to have experienced driving an F1 car!
Although it has professional settings, the simulator is calibrated for “gentleman” drivers. Those with previous racing or simulator experience can also, however, request a professional set-up.
Duration and cost: one race, duration 7 minutes, €25 including VAT.