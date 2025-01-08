John Evans, born 24 March 2004, England, United Kingdom

Born in 2004, John Evans played football and golf as a child, before trying his hand at sim racing as from 2017.

Starting off on the Xbox platform, he then switched to competing on PC in the F1 game in 2019, taking part in the F1 Esports Challengers Series in 2022.

That same year, he joined the Aston Martin team, competing in the F1 Sim Racing world championship in the 2022 and 2023/2024 seasons.

As from 2025, he is part of Scuderia Ferrari HP Esport Team’s F1 line-up in the role of third driver.