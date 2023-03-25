Passione Ferrari member packages can be purchase for Saturday or Sunday or both days and are valid for one owner plus their companion.
Packages Include:
• access for one Ferrari
• access to parking
• paddock and hospitality area
• breakfast
• open bar
• buffet lunch
• briefing sessions
• track driving sessions (3 on Saturdays, 3 on Sundays)
• access to the Ferrari Service Clinic (by appointment only) and additional activities.
The new MyFerrari app was created specifically to provide Ferrari clients with features and services that interface directly with Maranello. It allows you to always be updated on Ferrari events and synchronise them with your personal calendar with a simple tap.