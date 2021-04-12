Logo

    28 - 29 August 2021

    Nürburgring

    Sport Tour

    The Heart Of Racing Spirits

    A tour dedicated to the heart of sporting souls, for a journey around the iconic race circuit of Nürburgring. Test your driving skills at your best in this on road tour among circuits and professional dedicated instructors and share your passion withother racing enthusiasts!

    Located directly on the start and finishing straight of the Nürburgring, the Lindne Nürburgring Hotel is an exciting and pacy venue. Surrounded by the scenic landscape of the Hocheifel this hotel is also a first-class pit stop for sports enthusiasts, comfort loving adventurers and those who want to experience the Nürburgring at its best.

    PROGRAMME

    FRIDAY

    12.00 GUEST ARRIVAL

    12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH AT Steigenberger Restaurant AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
    Just like a castle, the Steigenberger Grand Hotel & Spa Petersberg stands tall over the Rhine and peacefully look over the hustle and bustle of the city of Bonn. Enjoy this culinary experience on the terrace upon the valley and recharge before a terrific weekend on your Ferrari.

    14.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    17.00 - 18.00 TRACK ACTIVITY
    You will have the opportunity to test your driving skills on the incredibly challenging Nurburgring circuit, with its 22.81 km and 173 corners that made up the Nordschleife, where the drivers made all the difference, has given way to a “modern” track comprising short but important stretches, broken up by chicanes or slow corners.

    17.00 - 18.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER

    SATURDAY

    9.30 - 11.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - Mendig Circuit
    Be ready to test your own driving skills and have fun on your Ferrari, learning how to take the best out of it thanks to the dedicated professional drivers from the official Ferrari instructors. Prepare yourself for a day on track among other enthusiasts!

    12.00 - 13.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH - Mendig Circuit
    Enjoy a luxury barbecue in the sportiest location ever: a whole track circuit to be shared with other racing enthusiasts while testing your drive skills and sharing what will be your best memories.

    15.00 - 16.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR

    20.00 - 22.00 DINNER

    SUNDAY

    9.30 - 10.30 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
    10.30 - 13.30 TRACK ACTIVITY
    13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH AT VIP PASSIONE FERRARI HOSPITALITY - Nürburgring racetrack
    You will have lunch at Nürburgring racetrack in the VIP Passione Ferrari hospitality.

    15.00 - 17.30 TRACK ACTIVITY

