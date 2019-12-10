Having enjoyed worldwide success throughout its career, this evolution of the Ferrari California is characterised by the number 30.
This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially, thus optimising the length of time it takes to complete the entire opening/closing cycle. In fact, both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds.
The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. The roll-bar is a passive safety feature designed to protect occupants should the car roll over.