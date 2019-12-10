Ferrari
Ferrari
    The design of the Ferrari 365 GTC was basically similar to that of the last 330 GTCs built

    Ferrari 365 GTC

    The design of the 365 GTC was basically similar to that of the last 330 GTCs built, the major difference being that the engine bay air inlets were now on the bonnet and no longer on the flanks. There were more significant changes to the refined mechanics: the new, large V12 engine offered more generous torque at medium revs, greater flexibility and livelier acceleration. Approximately two hundred were built.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6600 rpm
    • 250 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre73hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 40 DFI/5 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 90litres
    • Front tyres205 x 14
    • Rear tyres205 x 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater coupé
    • Length4470mm
    • Width1670mm
    • Height1300mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1401mm
    • Rear track1417mm
    • Weight1350kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed250km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • body
    • enigne
    • Technical Details

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.