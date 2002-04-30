Auto
2021
fia
formula
one
world
championship
race
calendar
Discover the dates of every Grand Prix of the season
26 - 28 March
Bahrain Grand Prix
Sakhir
16 - 18 April
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
Imola
30 April - 02 May
Portuguese Grand Prix
Algarve
07 - 09 May
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalunya
20 - 23 May
Monaco Grand Prix
Monte Carlo
04 - 06 June
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku
18 - 20 June
French Grand Prix
Le Castellet
25 - 27 June
Styrian Grand Prix
Spielberg
02 - 04 July
Austrian Grand Prix
Spielberg
16 - 18 July
British Grand Prix
Silverstone
30 July - 01 August
Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest
27 - 29 august
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa-Francorchamps
03 - 05 September
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort
10 - 12 September
Italian Grand Prix
Monza
24 - 26 September
Russian Grand Prix
Sochi
08 - 10 October
Turkish Grand Prix
Istanbul
22 - 24 October
United States Grand Prix
Austin
05 - 07 November
Mexican Grand Prix
Mexico City
12 - 14 November
Brazilian Grand Prix
São Paulo
19 -21 November
Qatar Grand Prix
Doha
03 - 05 December
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
10 - 12 December
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina