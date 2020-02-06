The 1966 season saw the return of the V12 engine, but turned out to be a difficult one for Ferrari
Surtees won at Spa, but didn’t finish his season at Maranello because of disagreements with Ferrari. The same thing happened with Dunlop, which was replaced by Firestone. The team was also forced to drop out of two Grands Prix, Great Britain and Mexico. The former due to a strike and the latter for technical reasons. All in all, Ferrari managed just two victories by the end of the season: Surtees’ and a double from Scarfiotti and Parkes at Monza.
The new rules for three-litre naturally aspirated engines and 1.5-litre supercharged ones seemed to favour Ferrari which had huge experience with its three-litre V12. However, the new car was very imposing, perhaps a little too much so, given its much lighter English rivals. It also had good aerodynamics with uncluttered flanks, developed as a result of research which would later see Ferrari designer Forghieri use spoilers for downforce for the first time in the history of the sport.
Engine
Type rear, longitudinal 60° V12
Bore/stroke 77 x 53.5 mm
Unitary displacement 249.12 cc
Total displacement 2989.56 cc
Compression ratio 11:1
Maximum power 265 kW (360 hp) at 10.000 rpm
Power per litre 120 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
Lubrication dry sump
Clutch multi-plate
Chassis
Frame semi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, co-axial springs and telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar